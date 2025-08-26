Bad weather delays Dalai Lama’s departure from Leh

Leh, Aug 26 (IANS) After a six-week stay in Ladakh, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama’s departure from Leh on Tuesday was delayed owing to bad weather and he will now leave after two days, officials said.

The Nobel Peace Laureate was invited to a lunch on Sunday in his honour at Abi-Spang Spituk here by the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association.

Despite the untimely rain His Holiness reached the venue where he was welcomed by Ladakh Gonpa Association President Dorjay Stanzin. He paid homage to His Holiness and thanked him for his kindness to the people of Ladakh over many years.

In a letter to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council chairman Tashi Gyalson and his colleagues, the spiritual leader expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him during his stay in Ladakh.

In his message, he commended the region’s progress, particularly in the fields of economy and education, and acknowledged the deep faith and devotion of the people of Ladakh.

His Holiness also conveyed his appreciation to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council for its support to Tibetan refugees, especially through the provision of new basic facilities and services under the Union Territory’s welfare programs in recent years.

Addressing the congregation at Abi-Spang Spituk in Leh, the Dalai Lama said, “Here I am in Ladakh, bordering on Tibet. As I’ve said, Tibetans have a strong sense of being one people. This is not a political statement. Since the time of Songtsen Gampo there were great Tibetan translators who translated Indian religion and culture into Tibetan. They gave us the translations of the words of the Buddha, the Kangyur, and translations of commentarial treatises, the Tengyur. These contain the teachings of the Buddha.

“From the eastern part of Tibet, on the border with China, right up to Ladakh, we have the same language, culture and religion. It’s not that we are attached to these aspects of our tradition, but this culture we uphold is derived from the teachings contained in the Kangyur and Tengyur. These are what we have preserved and continue to study and practise.”

On early morning of July 12, His Holiness flew by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J transport aircraft directly from Dharamsala to Leh. At Shewatsel Phodrang in Leh, His Holiness was greeted by monks and nuns chanting and playing horns, drums and cymbals.

At the door to the palace, groups of traditional Ladakhi drummers beat out a welcome.

President Petr Pavel of the Czech Republic also met with the Dalai Lama in Leh. During the meeting, President Paul extended his warm congratulations to His Holiness on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

--IANS

vg/rad