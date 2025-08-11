Soni Razdan meets Dalai Lama, says 'Some experiences don’t need words'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan got the rare opportunity to meet the Dalai Lama. Showing her gratitude for this special experience, Razdan dropped a couple of pictures from her meeting with the Dalai Lama on social media.

Claiming that some experiences are beyond words, Razdan shared: "I still can’t believe that I was fortunate enough to meet His Holiness The Dalai Lama on this journey. Some experiences don’t need words. They don’t need explanations. Pure feeling is enough. Gratitude for this very special experience. Thank you. @exsultravel @the_freckled_indian for making this possible," along with a folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Razdan said that she is connected to the atrocities taking place in Palestine.

Revealing a piece of her family history, she disclosed that at the time when concentration camps were booming against Jews in Germany, her grandfather courageously ran an underground newspaper against Hitler.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Razdan penned: "In this, very terrifying and uncertain atmosphere, he had the courage to run an underground newspaper against Hitler. They distributed it as widely as they could, and of course the inevitable happened... One day he was found out. They arrested him. He was thrown into prison and later into the concentration camp."

She added that her grandfather, fortunately, had a good lawyer by his side and, hence, was eventually released. However, he was asked to never set foot in Germany again.

Proud of her grandfather's remarkable courage, she wrote: “My grandfather had the courage to stand up against a tyrant all those years ago. Therefore, when I see what is happening in Palestine today, I am so glad he is no longer alive. It would have broken him. The very people he fought so hard to save have turned into those that oppressed them."

Razdan pointed out that there are several Jews who are against what is happening in Palestine, just like many Germans were against Hitler, although very few had the courage like her grandfather to stand by what is right.

