Dalai Lama appreciates generous hospitality of Nitish Kumar during his visits to Bihar

Dharamsala, Nov 20 (IANS) His Holiness the Dalai Lama has written to Nitish Kumar to congratulate him on his coalition’s success in the recent state assembly elections.

“I deeply appreciate your friendship and the generous hospitality you have extended to me during my visits to Bihar, especially to Bodh Gaya, over the years,” the Nobel Peace Laureate wrote.

“May I also convey my gratitude for your continued support and encouragement of my efforts to promote greater awareness and interest in ancient Indian thought as passed down through the historic Nalanda tradition.

“As you know, India’s longstanding philosophy of karuna and the conduct that flows from it -- ahimsa -- sets an inspiring example for the rest of the world.

“Over the years, Bihar has witnessed significant development and increasing prosperity across many spheres of life. Such achievements are all the more meaningful when they truly improve the lives of poor and needy people.

“I pray for your continued success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead and in fulfilling the hopes and needs of the people of Bihar.”

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administering the oath of office and secrecy at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew directly to the venue by helicopter to attend the ceremony.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time at 11:30 a.m. He became Chief Minister for the first time in 2000, though his government lasted for only seven days.

Since returning to power in 2005, he has been sworn in nine consecutive times, reaching a historic tenth oath on Thursday. This is also the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony.

Although Nitish Kumar has taken the oath five times since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he has served under both the NDA and the Grand Alliance during this period.

--IANS

vg/dan