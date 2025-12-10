Dalai Lama a true beacon of peace: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Dec 10 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Wednesday, described the Tibetan leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, as ‘a true beacon of peace’ and paid glowing tributes to the iconic spiritual leader.

To mark the 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize upon the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan government-in-exile celebrates December 10 every year as International Human Rights Day. Also, they are observing globally this year as the “Year of Compassion” in alignment with the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Khandu said the anniversary was being celebrated at Chamleng, Tawang Monastery, and reflected on the enduring global relevance of the Dalai Lama's teachings.

Taking to his official X account, the Arunachal Chief Minister said: “Celebrating the 36th Anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferred on His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama at Chamleng, Tawang Monastery. A true beacon of peace, may His Holiness’s timeless message of compassion and harmony continue to spread across the world.”

In another post on the X, Khandu said: “On this sacred day marking the 36th Anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama, may we allow the spirit of Ahimsa to settle within us, guiding our thoughts, shaping our actions, and reminding us that peace truly begins with how we treat one another. Long Live His Holiness.”

The Dalai Lama was conferred the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 in recognition of his steadfast commitment to non-violence, compassion and peaceful dialogue.

The anniversary holds special significance in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Tawang, one of the most important centres of Tibetan Buddhism in India, which shares deep spiritual and cultural ties with the Tibetan spiritual leader.

In 1959, the occupying Chinese troops suppressed the Tibetan national uprising in Lhasa and forced the 14th Dalai Lama and over 80,000 Tibetans into exile in India and neighbouring countries.

On reaching India after a three-week treacherous journey, the Dalai Lama took up residence for about a year in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

Currently, the Tibetan government-in-exile is based in Dharamsala, where a community of Tibetans lives in exile with the Dalai Lama, hoping to sustain their struggle to secure complete autonomy in their Chinese-ruled homeland, Tibet.

