Sunny Deol on meeting the Dalai Lama: Truly unforgettable

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol met the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during his journey in Ladakh and said that His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled his heart with peace.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a picture with the 14th Dalai Lama. In the image, Sunny is seen bowing before the spiritual leader, who gently holds the actor’s hands to his forehead.

“A moment of deep honor and gratitude. Met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama during my journey through the serene landscapes of Ladakh. His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace. Truly unforgettable,” Sunny wrote as the caption.

The 14th Dalai Lama was born on July 6, 1935, in a small village in the remote Amdo region of Tibet. The Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in March 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, believes in a ‘middle-way’ approach, meaning greater autonomy for Tibet rather than outright independence.

The pontiff lives in exile in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of Dharamsala in the northern Indian Himalayas. The 14th Dalai Lama arrived in Ladakh on July 12.

During his stay in Ladakh, the Tibetan spiritual leader reportedly resided at the Shiwa Tsel Phodrang in Leh. The visit sparked a wave of happiness and enthusiasm in Ladakh.

He arrived in Ladakh on an Indian Air Force Aircraft and was accorded Z+ security.

On June 6, the spiritual leader celebrated his 90th birthday and called for "achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate."

Talking about Sunny, he on July 23, gave a peek into his “father-son” road trip in the Himalayas, which he tagged as majestic.

The father-son duo posed at the Baralacha La Pass, a high mountain pass in the Zanskar range of Northern-India,connecting Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh to Leh district in Ladakh.

For the caption, Sunny wrote: “A Father-Son trip through the majestic Himalayas.”

Meanwhile, Sunny the actor has wrapped up the shoot for he upcoming film “Border 2.”

The actor announced the wrap up news by sharing a striking photo of himself in character along with a message that read, “Mission accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind!”

Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming film features Deol in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The movie is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s production house, J.P. Films. “Border 2” is slated for release on January 23, 2026.

