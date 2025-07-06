Randeep Hooda wishes Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday: 'You inspire a more mindful, peaceful world'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda penned a special birthday wish for the 14th Dalai Lama on Sunday as he celebrated his 90th birthday.

Posting a picture of the Dalai Lama on the stories section of his Instagram handle, Hooda penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy 90th Birthday, His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Celebrating 90 years of your unwavering voice for peace, compassion and care for our planet."

"Your message of harmony between humanity and nature continues to inspire a more mindful, peaceful world," he added.

Veteran actress, Bina Kak also wrote on the photo-sharing app,

"Happy birthday the divine soul..HH the Dalai Lama." Her post also included a happy photo with the Dalai Lama.

Meanwhile, commemorating his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama addressed a gathering of dignitaries and followers at the Tsuglagkhang temple in McLeodganj.

Sharing his admiration for all the love showered upon him over the years, the Tibetan spiritual leader said, “Today, all my friends — I wish to say that it is my 90th birthday celebration and you have happily and with great excitement gathered here and with joy in your heart, very strong joy in your heart, you have gathered here. I would like to thank you all.”

For the unversed, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born on July 6, 1935, into a farming family in Taktser, Amdo, in northeastern Tibet.

Shifting our focus back on Hooda, he once again left everyone surprised recently with his striking new avatar. Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' actor dropped a click flaunting his partially bald head.

He captioned the selfie, “What’s the tea for this Tuesday? Coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing!”

As soon as the post was up, netizens started speculating that Hooda's transformation might be for one of his forthcoming dramas. However, nothing has been made official till now.

