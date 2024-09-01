Bihar News
J·Sep 01, 2024, 11:30 am
"Nitish Kumar ensured caste census in Bihar," BJP's Sanjay Jha on RJD protest rally
J·Aug 10, 2024, 05:42 am
Bihar Police arrest 3 with Rs 850 crore worth of suspected Californium in Gopalganj
J·Jul 27, 2024, 10:51 am
Man's intestines bulge out as Railway cops beat up passengers in Bihar
J·Jul 03, 2024, 08:50 am
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, seventh such incident in 15 days
J·May 19, 2024, 01:42 pm
Bihar govt school teacher jailed for saying 'nobody should vote for Modi' inside classroom
J·Feb 21, 2024, 07:13 am
Nine killed, several injured in truck-tempo collision in Bihar's Lakhisarai
J·Sep 29, 2023, 02:58 pm
Bihar: Man arrested for molesting college student on train
J·Sep 26, 2023, 11:11 am
Janak Ram slams Nitish-Tejashwi government for atrocities on Dalits
J·Sep 14, 2023, 09:58 am
Ten schoolchildren feared drowned as boat capsizes in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
J·Sep 14, 2023, 04:27 am
ED arrests JD-U MLC in disproportionate assets case
J·Sep 12, 2023, 09:03 am
Two people shot in Bihar during morning walk
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Man urinates inside a temple in Bihar, arrested
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Property dispute: Minor girl killed in Bihar
