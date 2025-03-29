Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor targets JD(U), BJP over Waqf Bill

Purnia: Jan Suraaj founder, Prashant Kishor, on Saturday voiced his dissent to the Waqf Ammendment Bill that is likely to be tabled in the current session of Parliament.

He stated that his party is against any law that works to divide a large section of society. He claimed that the BJP wants to pass this law, but the biggest loss will be for the JD(U).

He further stated, "If JD(U)'s 12 MPs oppose the Waqf Board, the law will not pass in the House. However, if they do not oppose it, the biggest loss will have to be borne by Nitish Kumar and JD(U)."

He also remarked, "Just as Congress sold Bihar into the hands of Lalu Yadav, the BJP has now handed Bihar over to Nitish Kumar."

He criticized the fact that no one even knows the current state of Nitish Kumar's health. He questioned, "When even a small recruitment process requires multiple health checkups, the health of the person running a state of 12 crore people is not being examined."

Prashant Kishor claimed that Nitish Kumar remembers nothing anymore-- "He can no longer recall the names of his ministers or the districts."

Earlier on March 23 Prashant Kishor called for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resign, stating that the Janata Dal (United) chief's ability to govern has been compromised due to both physical exhaustion and mental unfitness.

Addressing a press conference, Kishor said, "The first person to comment on Nitish Kumar's health was his ally, Sushil Kumar Modi... Since then, many Bihar Ministers have commented on his health. I never commented on it till January. But during the BPSC protests, I learned that Nitish Kumar's mental condition has deteriorated so much that he has no clue what's going on in the state."

He added, "Nitish Kumar is physically tired and mentally unfit. If you want evidence for this, just ask him to name the Ministers in his Council. Nitish Kumar should resign."

Kishor also said, "The BJP deserves equal blame because the Prime Minister or Home Minister may be aware that Nitish Kumar is mentally unfit." (ANI)