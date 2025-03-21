Nitish Kumar should retire: Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM for talking during national anthem

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for reportedly talking and gesturing during the national anthem, calling the incident "disrespectful." Yadav expressed his shame, stating, "being a 'Bihari,' I feel ashamed."

Speaking to media, Yadav said, "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar disrespected the national anthem yesterday and being a 'Bihari' I feel ashamed...The Chief Minister is the leader of the state and yesterday's incident is very unfortunate."

"This is the first incident in the history of Indian politics that a Chief Minister has disrespected the national anthem. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should apologise to the public of the nation. The leaders of BJP only do drama, where are the two deputy CMs of Bihar? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should retire," he added.

RJD MLA & former CM Rabri Devi further attacked the CM saying, "He (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) is not mentally stable. We demand that he should make his son the Chief Minister if his mind is not working"

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti raised questions on his mental and physical health and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is.

"During the national anthem, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not look physically and mentally well. I want to ask PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether you found his mental state to be fine... He keeps insulting women, children every day... PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is," Bharti told ANI.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Mukesh Raushan protested against the CM in Patna and demanded an apology from him.

"The CM should offer an apology for insulting the national anthem. He should be removed from the CM post and President's Rule should be imposed in the state. The CM is unwell and he should be removed from the post. A case of treason should be filed against him," Raushan said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video in which the Bihar Chief Minister was seen talking and gesturing while the national anthem was played out during an event.

In the purported video shared by RJD leaders, Nitish Kumar was seen tapping an official on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation. At one point, he was seen smiling and folding his hands in a namaskar toward somebody in the audience, while the anthem was being played.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October this year. The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates of the polls. (ANI)