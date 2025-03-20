Patna: Tiger abhi zinda hai posters put out in Lalu Yadav's support after ED questioning

Patna: Posters in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav were put outside his residence in Patna after the Enforcement Directorate questioned him in connection to the alleged land-for-job scam.

The posters read, "Na jhuka hun, na jhukunga, Tiger abhi zinda hai. (I have not bowed down, nor will I bow down, Tiger is still alive)"

This comes after the former Bihar Chief Minister appeared before ED regarding the alleged land-for-job scam on Wednesday. Yadav and his family members are facing allegations of misusing their influence to secure jobs in the railways in exchange for land. The ED's investigation into the matter is ongoing.

On Tuesday, Lalu Prasad's wife and RJD leader Rabri Devi and his son Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before the ED for questioning in the contention with the case.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP, saying that cases were being filed against them due to "political vendetta."

Accusing the government of "misusing" constitutional institutions, Yadav said this would only strengthen them and allow them to come to power in Bihar.

"Cases are being filed against us due to political vendetta. This does not affect us. They are anxious and fearful. The more they misuse the constitutional institutions, the stronger we will get. We will form the government in Bihar with the same strength. All teams of the BJP and IT Cell will work only in Bihar now," Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters.

On the other hand, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh attacked RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, saying Bihar doesn't want a chief minister from a "corrupt family."

Singh emphasised that Bihar wants Nitish Kumar as its chief minister, implying that Kumar is a more suitable and trustworthy leader. Kumar, who is currently the chief minister of Bihar, has been leading the state in an alliance with the BJP.

"Bihar does not want a Chief Minister from the corrupt family. Bihar wants Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister," said Singh while speaking to reporters. (ANI)