Bihar Police seize arms, ammunition from village head's residence; one arrested

Bhojpur: The Bhojpur police in Bihar, in a joint operation with the State's Special Task Force (STF) arrested one person and seized one AK-47, two hand grenades, four magazines and 43 bullets from the residence of the village head on Tuesday.

Officials are also searching for another accused in connection with the illegal weapons, Superintendent of Police.

The Bhojpur police have arrested Upendra Chaudhary and also named his brother Butan Chaudhary on the basis of a case registered against them, the Bhojpur Superintendant of Police said in a video statement.

"In a joint operation by STF and Bhojpur Police, a raid was conducted at a village. One AK-47, 43 bullets, four magazines and two grenades have been recovered. In this connection, one Upendra Chaudhary has been arrested, case has been registered by naming his brother Butan Chaudhary as a named accused," Superintendant of Police Raj said.

The police are currently questioning the arrested individual, the police official said. (ANI)