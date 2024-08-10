Special Task Force
Aug 10, 2024, 05:42 AM
Bihar Police arrest 3 with Rs 850 crore worth of suspected Californium in Gopalganj
Mar 06, 2024, 12:45 PM
7 arrested in UP Police recruitment exam paper leak case
Jan 08, 2024, 04:14 PM
Special Task Force Arrests Wanted Criminal With Rs 2L Bounty From Meerut
Jul 25, 2023, 12:22 AM
Viral Video Leads UP Police To Crack Down On Drug Traffickers; 4 Held In Lucknow
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
"People Are Looking At Parties Supporting Criminals...": Brajesh Pathak On Opposition Questioning Encounter Of Atiq's Son
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
400 live cartridges seized in Bihar's Bhagalpur
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
One held with 295 turtles in Lucknow
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Ex-UP MLA's Absconding Son Arrested From Pune