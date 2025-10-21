Weapons recovered in Jamui ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) In a joint operation late Monday night, Jamui Police, Special Task Force (STF), and CRPF’s Cobra Battalion recovered a sophisticated AK-47 rifle magazine and 12 live cartridges near Bariyarpur village under the Malaypur police station area.

The recovery comes amid heightened security measures ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the police, Jamui Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Dayal received a tip-off about suspicious movement near a dilapidated Irrigation Department building along the riverbank.

Acting on the information, a team led by SDPO Satish Suman and comprising officers from the district police, STF, and CRPF 119th Battalion launched a coordinated raid.

During the search, the team recovered a loaded magazine of an AK-47, with 10 live cartridges and two additional INSAS rifle cartridges.

Footprints and motorcycle tyre marks were found nearby, indicating that a group had gathered at the site and fled upon detecting police presence.

SP Vishwajeet Dayal said that Naxalite involvement cannot be ruled out.

“The Jamui police are fully alert and prepared for the upcoming Assembly elections. The operation was conducted swiftly to prevent any untoward incident. Investigations are underway from all possible angles,” he stated.

He added that continuous raids and joint security operations are being carried out across the district to ensure a fear-free, peaceful, and fair election.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI), in its official statement, said that cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other inducements worth Rs 71.57 crore have been seized so far during the Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the Commission, the seizures, made till October 21, were the result of coordinated efforts by 824 flying squads and enforcement teams deployed statewide.

The ECI said these teams are addressing election-related complaints within 100 minutes of receipt.

Citizens and political parties can report violations of the Model Code of Conduct via the C-Vigil mobile app or the ECINET platform.

Despite Bihar’s total prohibition policy since 2016, authorities have seized large quantities of illicit liquor during the poll season — a trend the Commission described as concerning.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11, with vote counting scheduled on November 14.

--IANS

ajk/uk