RJD's Rabri Devi to appear before ED for questioning in land-for-jobs case

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in the ongoing land-for-jobs money laundering case.

The RJD leader is expected to arrive at the ED office in Patna for her interrogation. The ED will also question her son, Tej Pratap Yadav, later today.

Tej Pratap's questioning is scheduled for the afternoon as part of the investigation into the land-for-jobs scam.

Meanwhile, RJD supporters have been protesting outside the ED office in Patna.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other accused in the case.

The case was related to alleged corruption in the tender of IRCTC hotels.

The Special public prosecutor for the CBI argued that the accused persons engaged in corruption and conspiracy in the allotment of two IRCTC hotel maintenance contracts.

The CBI said there is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons. This case is connected with the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Meanwhile, Rabri Devi fell into soup for her 'bhaang' remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and alleged that he disrespects women.

"Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Assembly. He disrespects women, including me. He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power. What the people around him say, he speaks the same. His own party members and some BJP leaders are asking him to say such things," she said.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai lashed out at the RJD and Congress, accusing them of defaming Bihar.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary responded strongly to Rabri Devi's remarks, urging her to be more careful with her choice of words.

Choudhary criticised the use of "unparliamentary language," emphasizing that such statements were inappropriate.

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha also slammed RJD leader Rabri Devi over her statement on CM Nitish Kumar and claimed that the latter had done "unprecedented work for the welfare of women"

The Bihar Assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday as Rabri Devi launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding his resignation.

The uproar led to RJD MLAs walking out of the session, alleging that the CM and the ruling NDA had disrespected women, including Rabri Devi.

A political row erupted during the Assembly session on March 7 after Nitish Kumar accused RJD of dynastic politics.

The Bihar CM attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav for appointing his wife, Rabri Devi, as CM when he was jailed in 1997 in connection with the fodder scam. (ANI)