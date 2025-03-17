Bihar: Three personnel suspended in Munger ASI murder

Munger: Three policemen have been suspended following the murder of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Bihar's Munger.

Three personnel have been suspended in Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's murder on charges of negligence in discharging their duties include Mufassil SHO Chandan Kumar, a BCP jawan and a Dial 112 driver, Munger SP Syed Imran Masood told ANI.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh went to pacify a dispute between two parties on the evening of Holi when he was attacked and lost his life.

Based on an investigation report, a recommendation was made to the DIG for action. The DIG issued the suspension order based on the report submitted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rakesh Kumar on Saturday said that seven people have been identified as accused in the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, with five already in police custody.

DIG Kumar stated that ASI Singh had gone to pacify a dispute between two parties when he was attacked. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Patna.

"ASI Santosh Kumar Singh went to pacify a dispute between two parties on Friday evening... He was attacked. He was brought to the hospital, and he lost his life in Patna during treatment... A total of seven people have been identified as accuse,d and five of them have been accused... One of the accused, Guddu Yadav, was injured when police shot at him in self-defence...," the DIG said.

He further stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood said the accused had been identified as Ranveer Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and a woman of the same family.

Police teams had been conducting raids to arrest those involved in the incident that took place in the Nandlalpur village of Munger in Holi (March 14).

"An unfortunate incident took place with ASI Santosh Kumar in which he lost his life. His mortal remains have been brought here. Our teams had been conducting raids since last night, and four people were arrested. A team was moving to arrest the remaining accused at the directions of those arrested," said the SP. (ANI)