Bihar is progressing: Union Minister Lalan Singh on state's foundation day

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Saturday extended wishes to the people of Bihar on the state's foundation day and said that Bihar is progressing.

"Bihar is progressing... Today, it is an honour to be called a Bihari anywhere in the country. Best wishes to the people of Bihar on Bihar Diwas," Lalan Singh told reporters.

On Bihar Opposition leaders asking for CM Nitish Kumar's resignation, he said, "Who is demanding the resignation?.. What they are saying has no meaning, and there can be no reaction to it..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people of Bihar on the state's foundation day and assured that his government will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of the state.

"Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Bihar, the sacred land of heroes and great personalities, on Bihar Diwas! Our state, which has glorified Indian history, is passing through an important phase of its development journey today, in which the hardworking and talented people of Bihar have an important role. We will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of this state, which is the centre of our culture and tradition," PM Modi posted on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended greetings on the occasion of Bihar Diwas and said that Bihar has a glorious history.

"Congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Bihar Diwa . Bihar has a glorious history and we are currently preparing a glorious future for Bihar with our determination. Together we will take Bihar's pride to new heights," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day when the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912 and is observed as a public holiday in Bihar. (ANI)