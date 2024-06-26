Ayush
J·Jun 26, 2024, 04:09 pm
Bumper Sale Of Khadi Yoga Clothes And Mats On International Yoga Day
J·Jun 19, 2024, 03:40 pm
CCRYN In Collaboration With Svyasa Organises Conference On 'Yoga For Space' In Bengaluru
J·May 26, 2024, 04:05 pm
Ministry Of Ayush To Organize Sensitization Program For General Insurance Companies And Ayush Hospital Owners
J·Mar 05, 2024, 02:09 pm
Healthcare Sector Skill Council Organises Convocation Ceremony Of Ayush Skilled Professionals
J·Feb 24, 2024, 03:21 pm
Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Unveils Initiatives To Boost Capacity At NEIAH In Shillong
J·Feb 22, 2024, 07:36 am
"It's important to consider a holistic lifestyle...": CJI Chandrachud after inagurating AYUSH wellness centre at SC premises
J·Jan 20, 2024, 04:46 pm
Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone For State-Of-The-Art ‘Ayush Diksha' Centre At Bhubaneswar
J·Sep 06, 2023, 03:19 pm
Regional Review Meeting On National Ayush Mission Inaugurated By Sarbananda Sonowal
J·Aug 26, 2023, 02:48 pm
Sonowal Calls For Integrated Ayush Medicine Departments In Leading State Hospitals Of NER
J·Aug 17, 2023, 10:36 am
Mandaviya delivers keynote address at the inauguration of One Earth One Health Advantage Healthcare India
J·Aug 14, 2023, 03:01 pm
WHO And The Ministry Of Ayush To Host The First-Ever Global Summit On Traditional Medicine
J·Jul 29, 2023, 03:00 pm
Indian Educational Institutions Should Be Brought At Par With Int'l Norms: Parl Panel
J·Jun 15, 2023, 06:03 pm
Coordinated measures crucial to address growing menace of antimicrobial resistance in India: Health secretary
J·May 25, 2023, 09:24 am
Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Minority Affairs Join Hands for the Development Unani Medicine System
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ayush Ministry To Hold ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ In Dibrugarh On April 7: Sarbananda Sonowal
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Yoga, Ayush Proved Utility In Building Immunity During Covid Pandemic: Dhami
