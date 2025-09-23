10th National Ayurveda Day: Ancient medical tradition can help build healthy society

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The ancient medical tradition of ayurveda can help build a healthy and balanced society, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav on the 10th National Ayurveda Day on Tuesday.

Ayurveda Day was earlier celebrated on Dhanteras every year, in honour of Lord Dhanwantari, the physician of the gods. The date, based on the lunar calendar, used to vary every year.

Hence, the Ministry of Ayush designated September 23 as Ayurveda Day, giving the ancient knowledge system a universal calendar identity and enabling greater participation at the global level.

“Heartfelt congratulations on the 10th National Ayurveda Day!” Jadhav shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“Let us resolve on this occasion to contribute to building a healthy, balanced, and aware society by bringing our ancient medical tradition, Ayurveda, to every individual,” he added.

The theme for this year is “Ayurveda for People & Planet” and emphasises that Ayurveda is not just a healthcare system, but a science rooted in the principle of harmony between the individual and the environment.

“Traditional systems offer sustainable health-care solutions for climate change and lifestyle diseases,” the MoS said on X, while sharing his media article about the growing relevance of traditional medicine.

In the article, he highlighted how India's traditional medicine sector witnessed a remarkable transformation -- expanding nearly eightfold in less than 10 years.

“Manufacturing sector revenues have grown from 21,697 crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 1.37 lakh crore currently, while the services sector has generated Rs 1.67 lakh crore in revenue,” Jadhav said.

He also noted the rise in exports of Ayush and herbal products “worth $1.54 billion to more than 150 countries”.

This year marks the 10th edition of Ayurveda Day celebrations, and the main event will be celebrated at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa.

In line with previous years, the Ministry of Ayush has planned nationwide events across all states and union territories, along with a robust global outreach through Indian Missions abroad, international universities, wellness organisations, and diaspora networks.

Building on last year’s global participation across 150+ countries, Ayurveda Day 2025 aims to reach even wider international audiences, reaffirming India’s leadership in traditional and holistic health systems.

To commemorate this milestone edition and advance the global Ayurveda movement, several key initiatives and facilities will be launched or highlighted during the celebrations: This includes “Desh ka Swasthya Parikshan” -- a nationwide health checkup campaign, DRAVYA Portal (Digitized Retrieval Application for Versatile Yardstick of AYUSH Substances) is the largest collection of data on ayurvedic ingredients and products made easily available to everyone.

The Goa Government, All India Institute of Ayurveda, and Tata Memorial Center will launch an integrated oncology unit; the Central Sterile Supply Department, Hospital Linen Processing and Care Unit, and Blood Supply Unit will also be inaugurated at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda.

--IANS

rvt/