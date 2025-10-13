Experts call for integrating homoeopathy into psychosocial care, psychiatric emergencies

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Homoeopathy must be integrated into psychosocial care and psychiatric emergencies, said health experts at a two-day National Homoeopathy Conference.

The Conference organised by the National Homoeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health (NHRIMH), Kottayam -- an apex institution under the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Ministry of AYUSH, as part of World Mental Health Day 2025 celebrations.

The event was held from October 10 to 11 at the NHRIMH Auditorium in Kerala’s Kottayam, with the central theme ‘access to services – mental health in catastrophes and emergencies'.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CCRH, New Delhi, emphasised the need for integrating Homoeopathy into psychosocial care frameworks, particularly in post-disaster rehabilitation and resilience-building, based on robust research evidence.

“Incorporating homoeopathy into disaster response strategies can ensure wider accessibility of mental health services,” said Chetan Kumar Meena, IAS, District Collector, Kottayam. He also appreciated the ongoing efforts of NHRIMH in advancing integrative mental health care.

The national conference on integrative mental health care in disaster and emergency settings saw participation of key dignitaries and practitioners in the field of Homoeopathy and mental health from across the country.

It focused on the growing relevance of Homoeopathy in psychiatric emergencies and explored innovative research and integrative approaches to mental health care.

Postgraduate trainees from NHRIMH presented their dissertation research on a wide range of mental health conditions, including bipolar disorder, internet addiction, schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, alcohol dependence, cannabis use disorder, autism spectrum disorder, and Parkinson’s disease.

The experts emphasised the necessity of strengthening holistic and person-centred mental health support systems, particularly during crises and emergencies.

The conference reaffirmed the need for evidence-based, integrative, and accessible mental health services and underscored the valuable role of Homoeopathy as a complementary component in psychosocial and disaster mental health frameworks.

