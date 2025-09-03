Govt committed to develop state-specific frameworks and SOPs for strengthening Ayush integration: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The government is committed to develop state-specific frameworks and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for strengthening integration of Ayush, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Departmental Summit on 'National Ayush Mission and Capacity Building in States' at All India Institute of Ayurveda, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi.

Jadhav emphasised the government’s commitment to building a resilient and inclusive healthcare framework tailored to state-specific needs.

Jadhav highlighted the government’s approach to developing comprehensive SOPs for enhancing healthcare delivery across the country.

“Our aim is to create state-specific frameworks, develop comprehensive SOPs to build better health infrastructure, provide quality services to the people, and ensure the integration of Ayush with modern health systems,” he stated.

Jadhav also spoke on the upcoming Ayurveda Day, which will now be celebrated every year on September 23. The 10th anniversary will be observed this year under the theme "Ayurveda for People and Planet".

“This theme underscores Ayurveda’s relevance in promoting individual well-being while ensuring ecological sustainability,” Jadhav said, urging all states to actively participate and work collectively to elevate Ayurveda Day into a global health initiative.

At the event, Dr. V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, emphasised the critical role of the Ayush sector in building a Swasth Bharat.

Acknowledging that the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047 can only be realised through a healthy and productive population, he said: “Health is both an enabler and a milestone for national development.”

Secretary, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, emphasised the need to take the ‘Har Ghar Ayuryog’ initiative -- a blend of Ayush and Yoga -- to every household, as it plays a vital role in creating a healthier nation.

The summit aims to provide a platform for detailed discussions on state-specific notes and feedback received from state and UT officials, which also encompasses grassroots-level inputs.

The participatory approach will strengthen and strategically expand the National Ayush Mission (NAM) -- a flagship programme that promotes holistic healthcare by integrating Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, and Homeopathy systems.

--IANS

rvt/