India's rich Ayush traditions showcased in Russia's Kazan

Kazan (Russia): India's rich Ayush traditions, joint India-Russia economic projects in the field of technological cooperation, health and banking sector highlighting strong bilateral cooperation and innovation are being showcased prominently at the Tatarstan India Mutual Efficiency (TIME) Business Forum that kicked off in Kazan on Wednesday.

The forum will also witness active business exchanges, high-level panel discussions on issues ranging from health, labour mobility to highlight India's vibrant culture through diverse Indian movies and a friendly cricket match.

The Indian delegation at the event is led by Ambassador Vinay Kumar.

"During the meeting with H.E. Mr Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais (Head) of the Republic of Tatarstan, Ambassador highlighted the deepening India-Russia ties and ongoing active collaboration between Tatarstan and India which will get a significant boost upon opening of an Indian Consulate General in Kazan in near future," the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.

The high-level Indian delegation has representatives of the Indian Ministry of Ayush, senior officials of the government of Telangana, Mayor of Agra, businesspersons, spiritual masters and film personalities.

Addressing the plenary session of the TIME Business Forum on 'Russia and India: Time to Cooperate, Time for Regions', Ambassador Kumar mentioned that, as the fastest growing economy and the government's programmes to make India a developed nation by 2047, India offers significant opportunities for businesses from Kazan to invest and expand in India, including in sector-specific industrial corridors.

"India's demographic dividend can also benefit the industries in Tatarstan by skilled migration and capacity building. The opening of the Indian Consulate in Kazan will further boost India-Tatarstan ties," the Indian diplomat stressed during the forum.

He also toured the TIME India-Russia Business Forum exhibition along with Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Aleksei Pesoshin. The exhibition showcased India's rich AYUSH traditions, joint India-Russia economic projects in the field of technological cooperation, health and banking sector highlighting strong bilateral cooperation and innovation.

Earlier, Ambassador Kumar inaugurated the Centre for Indian Studies which has been established in the Kazan Federal University and supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

