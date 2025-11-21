India International Trade Fair 2025: Ayush pavilion offers free consultations, medicines

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Ayush pavilion has emerged as the major attraction with free consultations and medicines, yoga demonstrations at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, the Ministry of Ayush said on Friday.

The pavilion under the theme "A Healthy India, Great India - with Ayush”, is drawing thousands of visitors who are keen to explore holistic wellness solutions rooted in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy.

Each stall highlights a distinct aspect of Ayush health systems -- ranging from digital diagnostics and dietary demonstrations to interactive games and expert consultations. The pavilion is designed to engage visitors of all age groups through participatory activities, live demos, and educational sessions.

Experts from the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), the National Institute of Unani Medicine, National Institute of Siddha (NIS), Chennai, and the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) are offering free consultations and distributing medicines, thereby helping visitors understand how personalised Ayush regimens can support preventive health.

“The Ayush Pavilion at IITF 2025 continues to attract strong public footfall with its diverse exhibits and active participation from visitors. The pavilion highlights India’s rich tradition of holistic healthcare and showcases how classical Ayush knowledge is being integrated with modern scientific approaches,” the Ministry said.

“Free health checkups and Ayush medicines are also being provided to visitors, reinforcing the Ministry of Ayush’s focus on preventive, affordable, and community-oriented healthcare,” it added.

Institutes from across Ayush systems, like All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), and the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa are participating in the pavilion.

Physicians from CCRUM and NIUM are offering free consultations and distributing medicines, thereby helping visitors understand how personalised Unani regimens can support preventive health, while the NIS team is engaging with visitors through IEC materials and providing free medical consultations for more than 100 beneficiaries.

A Homoeopathic OPD, under the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), is operating within the pavilion where physicians are providing free consultations and dispensing necessary medicines.

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) is presenting a live exhibition of medicinal plants and distributing medicinal saplings.

Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ayush, is also presenting its range of authentic Ayurvedic and Unani medicines at the pavilion.

The pavilion also features several Ayurveda-based start-ups showcasing a diverse range of products, including skincare and haircare formulations, detox drinks, Ayurvedic foods, and other wellness offerings.

