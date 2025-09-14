Ayush Ministry joins national women's health campaign starting Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush is participating in the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', a national women's health campaign planned to be launched by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, which falls on September 17, an official said on Sunday.

"In collaboration with State and Union Territory (UT) administrations, Ayush research institutions, educational institutions, industries and private sector, associations, NGOs, and cooperative societies, the Ministry will organise a series of activities focusing on women's health promotion and screening for various ailments," the official said in a statement.

Home remedies and nutrition kits will be distributed among the public, while the health benefits of common medicinal plants and herbal teas for women's well-being will be highlighted through various activities, the statement added.

The campaign will also lay emphasis on countering corporate burnout through Ayurveda-inspired wellness programmes and Yoga-based mindfulness practices, the official added.

The Ministry said the 16-day campaign will feature health check-ups and screening camps for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), cancers, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease; maternal and child healthcare services; awareness programmes on nutrition and hygiene and voluntary blood donation drive to support public health efforts.

Treatment modalities through Ayush for anaemia, NCD, Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) among women and children will also be one of the focus under the campaign, the statement said.

This national health campaign will focus on women's health and empowerment through dedicated kiosks for lifestyle counselling, yoga sessions, and "Prakriti Pareekshan".

The states and Union Territories will organise awareness camps in schools, radio and television programmes, as well as social media campaigns to reach a wider audience, it added.

Self-Help Groups at the Panchayat level will conduct awareness rallies and pledge-taking events to mobilise communities.

The campaign will ensure comprehensive women's healthcare -- from pregnancy to palliative care -- with daily Ayush health tips on topics such as anaemia-free women, fit mother, stress-free women, herbal nutrition, and bone health shared on social media to help women address their health concerns effectively.

