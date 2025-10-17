India reaffirms commitment to integrate Ayush innovation into global health at Arctic Circle meet

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) India has reaffirmed its commitment to integrate Ayush-based innovation into global health at the Arctic Circle Assembly 2025, the Ministry of Ayush said on Friday.

The Indian delegation, led by Prof. (Vaidya) Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), and Dr. Srinivas Rao Chinta, Joint Advisor (Homoeopathy), Ministry of Ayush, participated in the 2025 Assembly held at Reykjavík, Iceland.

During the plenary session titled “The Role and Importance of the Global South in the Arctic,” Acharya presented India’s proactive engagement in the Arctic region under its comprehensive Arctic Policy.

He emphasised the growing relevance of traditional systems of medicine in addressing global health challenges and highlighted the potential of Ayush interventions in fostering wellness and resilience even in extreme ecosystems such as the Arctic.

“The participation of the Ministry of Ayush delegation underscores India’s commitment to integrating Ayush-based evidence, innovation, and diplomacy into global sustainability and health dialogues,” according to an official statement from the ministry.

“This engagement reaffirms India’s position as a responsible stakeholder promoting holistic wellness, scientific collaboration, and people-to-people partnerships under its Arctic Policy framework,” it added.

Meanwhile, Acharya outlined a forward-looking vision to enhance collaboration between traditional knowledge systems and Arctic research.

He also proposed the launch of transdisciplinary proof-of-concept clinical trials in Arctic settings, the establishment of a joint research consortium under the Arctic policy architecture, and the development of capacity in cross-cultural Ayush delivery and safety surveillance.

The expert further emphasised the need for publishing robust scientific evidence to bridge traditional and modern medicine and advocated embedding Ayush awareness within India’s Arctic outreach diplomacy.

The Arctic Circle Assembly is the world’s largest annual gathering dedicated to the Arctic and global issues. Drawing over 2,000 participants, it brought together heads of state, policymakers, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous leaders, business executives, and civil society representatives to discuss and address the evolving challenges and opportunities within the Arctic region.

