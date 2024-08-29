Assam CM

Bihar
John DoeJ
·Aug 29, 2024, 06:41 am

"Like Kim Jong-Un, she can't tolerate her opposition": BJP's Giriraj Singh reacts to CM Mamata's remarks

Jharkhand
John DoeJ
·Aug 26, 2024, 08:22 am

"I want Champai Soren and Hemant Soren to join BJP," says Assam CM Sarma

Odisha
John DoeJ
·May 23, 2024, 08:40 am

Assam CM accuses VK Pandian of controlling Odisha CM, calls for HC Judge's intervention

Feature Post
John DoeJ
·Jan 23, 2024, 06:59 am

At Last, Fence

Bihar
John DoeJ
·Sep 15, 2023, 09:19 am

LS polls will be contested to save country's culture & tradition: Assam CM Sarma

Assam
John DoeJ
·Sep 13, 2023, 02:44 pm

War of words: Assam CM again denies Gaurav Gogoi’s claim on alleged land scam

Delhi
John DoeJ
·Sep 13, 2023, 10:08 am

AAP alleges corruption by Assam CM's wife, demands ED & CBI probe

John DoeJ
·Sep 04, 2023, 07:58 pm

Udhayanidhi row: Assam CM calls Cong 'kingpin of conspiracy' against Hinduism and Sanatan

Assam
John DoeJ
·Jul 22, 2023, 04:18 pm

Assam to ban single use plastic, water bottles below 1L capacity from October

Assam
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Assam govt to soon fulfil one lakh jobs poll promise: CM

