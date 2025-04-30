Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam CM for 'Petty Politics' Over Pahalgam Attack

Sivasagar: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has strongly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of politicising the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and "indulging in petty politics."

Gogoi's comment came in response to allegation labelled against him (Gogoi) by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stating that they have evidence that Gogoi visited Pakistan and Nepal.

Reacting to Sarma's comments on Wednesday, Gogoi said, "It is unfortunate that at a time when the entire country is united and wants a strong response against Pakistan for the terrorist sponsored attack on Indian citizens, the BJP leaders in various states, including Assam, are indulging in petty politics,"

Further taking a firm stand, the Congress leader alleged that CM Sarma's remarks were disrespectful to the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

"I think the Assam CM is insulting those who laid down their lives in Pahalgam. He is demeaning and diluting the Pahalgam tragedy. He should be well advised to instead focus on the real issues that affect the people of Assam," he added.

On Sunday, a heated exchange unfolded on the social media platform X between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi, with both leaders trading pointed questions and allegations.

In a post on X, CM Sarma questioned Gogoi, asking if he had visited Pakistan for 15 consecutive days and to clarify the purpose of the visit.

Sarma further allegedly inquired whether Gogoi's wife receives a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India, and sought details about the citizenship status of Gogoi's wife and two children.

"Questions for the Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit? 2. Is it true that your wife continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India? 3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold citizenship of another country? Many more questions will follow," he posted on X.

Responding swiftly, Gogoi countered with his own set of questions for the Chief Minister. He asked if Sarma would resign should he fail to substantiate claims of Gogoi and his wife being agents of an enemy country. (ANI)