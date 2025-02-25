Assam CM Sarma meets Ambassadors of UK, Australia, Singapore ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the ambassadors of the United Kingdom (UK) Australia and Singapore on Monday night ahead of the Advantage Assam Summit 2.0.

Upon meeting Australia's Ambassador to India, Philip Green, the CM said, "Conveyed my gratitude to the High Commissioner of Australia, H.E Mr Philip Green for amending the travel advisory to Assam that has encouraged international travel to the State ahead of Advantage Assam 2".



CM Sarma also met Singapore's Ambassador to India, Simon Wong.

In a post on X he said, "Met my good friend and the High Commissioner of Singapore H.E Simon Wong a while back. I express my gratitude to The President of Singapore, H.E @Tharman_S for sending in a lovely picture of our recent meeting. Look forward to taking our ties to the next level."



After his meeting with CM Sarma, the Singaporean Ambassador said, "Team Singapore was honored to meet Assam's hyper-energtic Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa close to midnight yesterday. Singapore stands ready to support his vision for Assam and greater North East region."

Earlier, Ambassador Wong attended the Jhumoir dance and shared his experience on X.

He said, "Assam sure knows how to start #AdvantageAssam2 with a bang. First, with the synchronous and energetic mass #Jhumoir dance, followed by the laser firework show. Simply magic."



The Assam CM concluded his day with a meeting with the Deputy High Commissioner of the UK, Andrew Fleming.

"Wrapping up my day after a good meeting with the Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom H.E Mr Andrew Fleming", CM Sarma wrote on X.



The Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 will take place in Guwahati.

The 2025 summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning, along with participation from several Union ministers - S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, among others.

Among the business leaders, N Chandrasekaran, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Prashant Ruia, Anil Agarwal, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, among others, will be present at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

High-level delegations from several countries -- Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and industrialists from Japan - will also converge in Guwahati.

In run-up to the summit, the state government had several roadshows in top Indian cities, besides overseas - the UK, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bhutan, and the UAE.

The chief minister himself led the delegation to Bhutan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

There will be 20 thematic sessions that will bring together industry leaders, subject matter experts, and government officials to discuss key growth opportunities. (ANI)