Assam CM Invites South Korean Investors to Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in Guwahati

Dispur: As part of global outreach initiatives for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited South Korean industrialists to the marquee event in Guwahati on February 25-26.

Speaking at an investment roadshow organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Seoul, Sarma underscored Assam's strategic and locational advantages as key attractions for foreign investment.

Highlighting the significance of the Central government's support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister said Assam enjoys special policy benefits, making it an ideal investment destination in India. Referring to the Act East Policy, CM Sarma noted that the initiative aims to position Assam as a gateway for enhancing India's relations with Southeast and East Asian countries.

During the roadshow, Sarma interacted with over 140 business leaders and praised the enthusiasm of the Korean business community. He expressed confidence in Assam's potential to offer mutually beneficial opportunities for South Korea, emphasizing the state's investor-friendly policies and its growing prominence as a business hub.

The Chief Minister also elaborated on Assam's tourism potential, citing the state's three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, sprawling tea gardens, and scenic resorts as prime attractions. These features, he said, position Assam as a key destination for leisure and investment.

In a meeting with Kyungsung Kang, President of the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), CM Sarma discussed avenues for collaboration in trade, commerce, and industry. He highlighted Assam's plans to establish a full-fledged semiconductor ecosystem to complement the upcoming OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Jagiroad.

Later, the Chief Minister met with CEOs from South Korea's automobile ancillary firms, offering government support to develop a manufacturing ecosystem in Assam. He pointed out the state's easy access to India's $100 billion automobile industry and markets in Southeast Asia, presenting unparalleled growth opportunities.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is expected to act as a knowledge-sharing platform for industrialists and entrepreneurs, fostering partnerships to boost trade, skill development, and industrial growth in the region. (ANI)