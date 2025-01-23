Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Japan's Justice Minister in Tokyo to Discuss Industrial Park

Tokyo: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Japan's State Minister of Justice Komura Masahiro and discussed about the Assam government's plans to establish an industrial park dedicated to Japanese companies in the state.

The duo also had a conversation on the shared values and ethos that tie India and Japan.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "It was a privilege to meet H.E. Mr. Komura Masahiro, Japan's State Minister of Justice. We had an insightful conversation on the shared values and ethos that tie India and Japan, and particularly how ideals of Buddha form a spiritual bridge between our two societies."

"During my discussion, I underlined Government of Assam's intention to establish an industrial park dedicated to Japanese companies. We also spoke at length at how talented youths from Assam can help bridge the demand for skilled workforce in Japan, through ongoing programs between our countries," the social post reads.



Earlier on Wednesday, after winding up the visit to Seoul for the first leg of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Roadshow, Assam CM Sarma reached Tokyo, to take forward the Advantage Assam Roadshow.

The Chief Minister began his day by paying tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Edogawa where he was accorded a warm reception by the Assamese diaspora with whom he had a heartful interaction and savoured homemade Assamese delicacies, as per a press release from Assam Chief Minister's Office.

Himanta Biswa Sarma thereafter began his official engagements for the day by addressing the Advantage Assam Roadshow amidst attendance of 160 business leaders.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Had a very engaging Day 1 in Japan where I had meetings with over 160 industry leaders and outlined our vision of Simplicity, Transparency, Efficiency and Effective Policy to attract investments into Assam."

The Chief Minister highlighted the close Indo-Japan ties and Japan's continued support in a host of projects ongoing in Assam in the fields of urban development, infrastructure, healthcare, manpower among others.

Earlier this week, CM Sarma concluded the first phase of his International Roadshow in South Korea for Advantage Assam 2.0. He had multiple productive meetings with stakeholders in sectors like renewable energy, semiconductors, and small and medium enterprises. (ANI)