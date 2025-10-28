Delhi, Assam CMs offer ‘Usha Arghya’ on final day of Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) As the four-day festival of Chhath Puja concluded with the sacred offering of 'Usha Arghya', Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended heartfelt prayers to Lord Suryadev and Chhathi Maiya, seeking blessings of happiness, prosperity, and peace for every household.

Taking to social media platform X, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta shared, “Offered morning prayers to Lord Suryadev along with Chhath devotees at Hathi Ghat. We pray to Suryadev to fill every family's life with happiness, prosperity, and health, to bring peace to every home, and to awaken faith in every heart. May every courtyard of Delhi be filled with light by the grace of Chhathi Maiya, and may our capital continue to be an example of faith, cleanliness, and culture. Jai Chhathi Maiya."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also greeted devotees on X and said, “‘Usha Arghya’ marks the final day of Chhath Puja, symbolising new hope, energy, and prosperity. Vratis gather at the ghats before sunrise to offer arghya to the rising sun, concluding their fast. My heartfelt best wishes to all Vratis and their families. May the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya bless you with happiness, peace, and prosperity.”

In another post, Sarma added, “I had the great privilege of receiving the blessings of Chhathi Maiya along with the devotees on the occasion of Usha Arghya, the final ritual of Chhath Mahaparva. Jai Surya Bhagwan.”

According to the Hindu calendar, Chhath Puja falls on the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) of the Kartik month's Shukla Paksha, usually occurring six days after Diwali. The celebration spans four days, beginning with Nahay Khay and concluding with Usha Arghya, the offering of prayers to the rising sun.

The festival commences with Nahay Khay (October 25), when devotees take a holy dip and prepare a simple meal. On the second day, Kharna (October 26), a day-long fast from morning to evening is observed and later concluded with offerings of rasiya (sweet porridge) and roti. The third day marks Sandhya Arghya, when the ‘nirjala vrat’ (fast without water) begins, continuing until the early hours of the fourth day (Usha Arghya).

Chhath Puja is believed to have originated in ancient times. According to legend, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita performed the first Chhath Puja after their return to Ayodhya to seek blessings from the Sun God for prosperity.

One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Chhath Puja, is primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities worldwide.

