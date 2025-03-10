Efforts to empower poor and middle class: Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government is continuing to empower the poor and the middle class, adding that they have to make Assam one of the leading states of our country.

"We are continuing our efforts to empower the poor and the middle class. But at the same time, we have not deviated from our firm commitment to make Assam one of the leading states of our country. In this budget, we have announced a proton beam therapy so that Assam can become a destination for medical tourism," Assam CM said addressing a press conference.

Assam government Budget 2025 presented on Monday proposed to set up a satellite ASSAMSAT.

"We will launch our own satellite because Assam is flood-prone. We need a satellite that is dedicated and which will operate within the geographical area of Assam. We have announced that in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation," he added.

Assam CM said that the capital expenditure has risen to Rs 24,964 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

"Assam will launch its own OTT platform...Our capital expenditure has increased from a mere Rs 3000 crore for the last 10 years to Rs 25,000 crore this year...Assam is a very sensitive state. We want to avoid all kinds of communal disturbances. Therefore, we banned inter-religion transfer of land last year in view of certain difficult circumstances. We have now allowed the purchase and sale of inter-religious land. But this will only happen with the approval of the state government so that we can specifically consider and examine each proposal, and only then can we grant permission," he added.

The state budget for 2025-26 stands at Rs 2.63 lakh crore to bring a new momentum to the Assam growth story.

For a better future of Assam, the state government announced several technology-related policies.

The state government proposed it will encourage setting up of high-tech AI-powered agri-hubs in 100 selected villages where AI and drones will help farmers make data-driven decisions, improve yields, and enhance sustainability.

An innovation hub called Assam Tech Valley - AI and Green Innovation Hub would be set up.

In the coming years, finance minister Neog said that the hub will drive innovation in AI, energy security, renewable energy, biofuels, and green technology to build a future-ready Assam.

"This hub will be developed through strategic investments, industry partnerships, and cutting-edge research to position Assam as a leader in next-generation technologies," she supplemented.

To establish Assam as the eastern gateway for global startups and high-skill job creation, Assam will collaborate with IIT Guwahati.

Assam also proposed to develop a bamboo smart city.

"We will explore developing India's first Bamboo Smart City, showcasing sustainable and ecofriendly urban planning. All future Government buildings will prioritize bamboo-based materials to promote green construction and innovation. This initiative will boost Assam's bamboo industry, creating jobs and positioning the state as a leader in sustainable architecture," she said.

Further, Assam will promote bioplastic startups to establish Assam as the country's first Green Packaging Industrial Hub. (ANI)