Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Targets Assam CM Over Allegations Against His Wife

Guwahati: The issue of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife's alleged links to a Pakistani national as claimed by Assam CM Himanta Sarma has snowballed into a major controversy. On Monday the Congress MP attacked the CM on the allegations saying said that something was bothering the CM and it is natural because he is scared.

Addressing a press conference, Gogoi said that the CM kept 'changing' his stand every day out of fear. He stated that he is in fear about the elections and knows that he will lose his post.

"People of Assam saw the CM's face yesterday. Look at his eyes, it was clear that something was amiss. There is something that is bothering the CM and it is natural because he is scared. He changes his stand every day out of fear...Congress' stand is clear. If they have to investigate anything, they can. We stand firm," Gogoi said addressing the conference.

"The fear among them is due to the elections that will be held 12 months from now. Their defeat is imminent in those elections and he knows this. He knows that he will lose his post. So, he is scared for his own future when the Congress govt will be formed in Assam in future. He is worried..." Gogoi further added.

The Congress MP also questioned the CM's work done in the last 10 years for the people of Assam.

"For 10 years, people of Assam questioned the state government. But they did not get even one reply. In the last 4 and a half years, people of Assam have been questioning Himanta Biswa Sarma. But he did not answer even one question. But he will have to answer after the 2026 elections. So, he has doubts in his mind today," he further stated.

Gogoi also exuded confidence in the upcoming state elections and said that the people would go to Congress with a united front to raise their issues.

"In these 12 months, Congress will go to the people with a united front and raise their issues. At the end, people of Assam will win," he said.

Assam's Congress President Bhupen K Borah assured Gogoi that the whole party was with him. He also threatened the probing police officers in that their power would not remain permanent and they would face harsh consequences if Congress came to power.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police registered a case against the Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh whom the CM had alleged to be linked to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said, "CID has filed a case u/s 48, 152, 61, 197(1) of BNS read with sec 13(1) of the UAPA against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others. The case has been registered and the investigation has begun...It has been seen that till now the activities of the said Ali Tauqeer Sheikh are judicial to national security. He has been making utterances and it seems that his activities hurt the broader spectrum of national security. So, it has to be seen as to what exactly he has done which is suspected already and whether there are other people involved in the conspiracy with him, who were these others, are they within India, within Assam - so they will all be looked at. There can be not harm to India's integrity, we have pledged this. CID will take the case forward like this."

This was done following a decision of the state cabinet held on February 16, the Assam Chief Minister said.

"Following scrutiny of his (Ali Tauqeer Sheik) social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that Ali Sheikh has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national and the wife of Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi. Apart from his engagement with the Govt of Pakistan, Ali Sheikh has also founded 'Lead Pakistan', a non-profit organisation working in the field of climate change. Elizabeth Gogoi was an integral part of 'Lead Pakistan' during her time spent in Islamabad. Ali Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi have been a part of global climate action group, 'The Climate and Development Knowledge Network' which operates both in India and Pakistan. The Assam cabinet notes its concerns regarding the explicit involvement of a Pakistani-based leader and other actor of a climate action group in the matters concerning India's internal affairs, thereby raising serious questions on its actual intended operations...Assam cabinet has directed the Assam DGP to register a case against Ali Sheikh," he said on Sunday.

The issue has pitted Gaurav Gogoi, the son of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi against CM Sarma ahead of the elections in the state due next year. (ANI)