Raipur: Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal announced ten "guarantees" on Saturday, including free electricity, a monthly'samman rashi' for women, and a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for the unemployed, in an effort to gain ground in the Congress-ruled state of Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister of Delhi, speaking at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convention here, vowed to do the same if his party is elected to power in Chhattisgarh, as it has in Delhi and Punjab. Kejriwal published a 'guarantee card' outlining nine pledges, and he has claimed that the tenth guarantee is related to farmers and tribals, but he will announce it during his next visit. The AAP fielded candidates in 85 of the total 90 seats in the 2018 Chhattisgarh assembly elections, but they were unsuccessful. None of its nominees were able to keep the deposit from being lost. This is not some phoney manifesto or'sankalp patra'; instead, I offer ten assurances to you now. The AAP national convenor vowed that even if Kejriwal were to pass away, the party would see its commitments through. Never in India's 76 years of independence has a political party tried to win over voters by pledging to fund infrastructure improvements like new schools or hospitals. Only the AAP addresses the problems facing society. None of us got into politics for the cash. The citizens of Delhi have voted us into office three times. He reasoned that since this had occurred, it meant that they were onto something excellent. Kejriwal promised a number of things, including free electricity (up to 300 units per household per day) for life, a moratorium on all unpaid electricity bills until November 2023, a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for all women over the age of 18, and free, high-quality public sc ...