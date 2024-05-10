Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxalites killed in encounter in Bijapur, CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulates security forces

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai commends security forces as 12 Naxalites are killed in an encounter in Bijapur. Amit Shah lauds the operation as a decisive blow to Naxalism.

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the security forces after 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Bijapur on Friday.

"An encounter broke out between Naxals and the Security forces in the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district. 12 dead bodies of the Naxals have been recovered. I congratulate our jawans and senior officers. Ever since we came into government, we have fought strongly against the Naxalites. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also want Naxalism to end in Chhattisgarh. We are benefiting from the double-engine government," CM Vishnu Deo Sai told ANI.

An exchange of fire broke out on Friday between Naxals and security forces in the jungle near Pidiya village in Chhattisgarh. The place where gunfights broke out between the forces and Naxals falls under the limits of Gangaloor Police Station.

Earlier, 29 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security forces for the encounter operation in Chhattisgarh in which 29 Naxalites were killed and said that the government is determined to free the country of this menace.

Shah said that naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and bright future of youth.

Taking to social media platform X, Amit Shah said, "Today, the security forces killed down a large Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured."

—ANI