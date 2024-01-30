Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF Personnel killed, 14 Injured in Naxal Assault

Tragedy Strikes in Chhattisgarh as 3 CRPF Personnel Fall in Maoist Ambush: A joint security team's operation to establish a Forward Operating Base turns deadly near Tekalgudem village, resulting in 3 casualties and 14 injuries.

Raipur: Three members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost their lives while 14 others were injured during a confrontation with Maoists in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The incident took place near Tekalgudem village when a joint security team was conducting a search operation. Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P stated that the clash occurred along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts.



Around 1 pm tensions escalated as a team consisting of the battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the 150th battalion of CRPF worked towards establishing a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the area. FOBs are positioned camps designed to support security forces operating in Naxal affected regions.



The fallen CRPF personnel along with 14 injured individuals were unfortunate casualties, during this intense operation. In response CoBRA swiftly initiated a counteraction utilizing their expertise in jungle warfare. Moreover authorities are currently making efforts to arrange helicopters for evacuation of the injured personnel.

