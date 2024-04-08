Chhattisgarh going to give full blessings to BJP in LS polls: PM Modi ahead of his rally in Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Chhattisgarh, rallying in Bastar ahead of April 19 polls, expressing confidence in the state's support amid a historical backdrop.

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to kick off the Lok Sabha campaign for BJP in Chhattisgarh on Monday afternoon, has said that the people of the state will give "their full blessings to his party" in the general elections.



PM Modi will address a public rally at Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 19.

PM Modi, in a post on X, said that the people of Chhattisgarh are rich with glorious heritage.



"My family members of Chhattisgarh, rich with glorious heritage, are going to give their full blessings to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Here in Bastar, I will be among my tribal brothers and sisters today at around 1:30 pm." the PM said in a post on X in Hindi.

The BJP has fielded Mahesh Kashyap from the Bastar constituency, whereas the Congress nominated its senior tribal leader and former minister Kawasi Lakhma to contest the Bastar (ST) seat in Chhattisgarh, replacing its sitting MP Deepak Baij, who is also the president of the state Congress unit.



Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

In the past two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP proved to have a strong hand in the Chhattisgarh state.



The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats.



In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat.



Chhattisgarh, which recently witnessed a power change from the Congress to BJP after the assembly election, will see which party is going to conquer this time in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP released the names of candidates for all the 11 seats and had fielded Brijmohan Agarwal from Raipur and Mahesh Kashyap from Bastar. This time, the BJP also fielded three women candidates for the Lok Sabha election.



Meanwhile, Congress has also released the list and has selected former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, Tamradhwaj Sahu for Mahasamund, and Rajendra Sahu for Durgand.

—ANI