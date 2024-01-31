Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Discover Underground tunnel in Dantewada

Security Forces Expose Naxal Tactics: Unearthing an Underground Bunker in Dantewada. Insights into Naxalite Ambush, Tactical Ploys, and the Echoes of Hamas Strategies. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Firm on Eradicating Naxal Terror.

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Security forces in Chhattisgarh have recently uncovered a hideout of the Naxalite group in Dantewada. The discovery revealed a tunnel, reminiscent of tactics employed by Hamas, the Palestinian group. After a Naxalite ambush took place in Sukma forces conducted a search operation and found an underground tunnel that was being used as a bunker by the ultras.



Sources suggest that this tunnel, located in the hotspot of Dantewada may have been strategically positioned to trap or ambush security forces during engagements in the dense forested terrain. Officials carefully inspected the tunnel to assess its role in setting traps for security forces.



This discovery comes after a gunbattle initiated by Naxalites who targeted security personnel in Dantewada. The incident resulted in three fatalities and 14 injuries in Bijapur district.



The Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj reported that this incident occurred near Tekalgudem village during a search operation conducted by security personnel from CoBRAs 201 battalions and CRPFs 150 battalions. The exchange of fire erupted around 1 pm while these forces were working on establishing a Forward Operating Base (FOB).



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who has shown resolve in addressing Naxal violence visited the injured jawans at Balaji Hospital, in Raipur.

He mentioned that the Naxals in an attempt to hinder the setting up of a security camp in Tekalgudem village launched an attack while the forces were on their regular patrol.



CM Sai reaffirmed the states dedication to eliminating Naxal terrorism by stating "Our government is fully committed to eradicating Naxal terrorism from the state in the future."



Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja echoed sentiments acknowledging that the Naxals opposed the establishment of a security camp in that area. The exchange of gunfire resulted in injuries, to 15 soldiers with three making the sacrifice. Video footage captured Naxalites retrieving bodies on their side underscoring the intensity of the clash.

—Input from Agencies