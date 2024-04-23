UPSC 22nd Rank Holder Meets CM Dhami In Delhi

New Delhi: Anshul Bhatt, who secured 22nd rank in the Civil Services Examination 2023 met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi on Monday.

Anshul Bhatt is a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The Union Public Service Commission on April 16 announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 results.

The written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 was held by the UPSC in September 2023 and the interviews for the Personality Test were held in January-April 2024.

Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third.

Others in top 10 include - P K Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). In recent years, women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in securing top positions in the UPSC examinations.

According to the official release, 1016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Among the final qualified candidates, the top five comprise three men and two women.

In the General category, 347 candidates have been selected, from Economic Weaker Section-115, Other Backward Caste-303, Schedule Caste-165 and Scheduled Tribes-86. Aditya Srivastava, who secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, said on Wednesday that it was a bit difficult, and he was not expecting Rank 1 but praying to God to get into the top 70.

Srivastava told ANI that consistent hard work and smart work are the key to achieving whatever you want.

"It was a bit difficult to sink in but after that I was ecstatic. I was not expecting Rank 1, I was praying to God to get into the top 70, so that I can get into Indian Administrative Services. It was difficult because you consistently have to acknowledge your mistakes and then try to rectify them despite not knowing how to. But with the help of my mentors and seniors, I was able to achieve that," he said. Aditya Srivastava believes the key to success in the civil service exam is to be constitent with the preparation."I would just say that being consistent and hard work along with smart work is the key to doing whatever you want to achieve and the same holds well for this field as well," he said. —ANI