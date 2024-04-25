President Of Hemkund Sahib Meets Uttarakhand Governor, Invites Him For Pilgrimage

Dehradun: Narinder Jit Singh Bindra, Chairman of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, met the governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Thursday and invited him for the Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra.

He invited the Governor to see off the first group of pilgrims being led by the Panj Pyaras from Rishikesh on May 22nd for the auspicious beginning of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra-2024.

During the meeting, the Governor received information from Bindra about the preparations for the Hemkund Sahib Yatra and the ongoing construction work on the travel routes. The Governor stated that efforts are made to ensure a smooth and safe journey for the pilgrims, with all necessary facilities available along the travel routes.

Bindra informed that preparations for the journey have begun, and widening and improvement of pedestrian paths along the travel routes are being expedited. The Indian Army is clearing snow to make the path convenient for travellers.

He mentioned that in Rudraprayag, a modern Dharamshala for 5,000 pilgrims and a hospital for initial medical assistance are being constructed by the Trust, which will provide facilities for pilgrims of the Char Dham Yatra, including Hemkund Sahib. He also mentioned that the Trust is coordinating with the government and administration for better facilities to ensure an uninterrupted and safe journey for the travellers. —ANI