Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals killed, large amount of ammunition recovered in encounter at Dantewada

Police eliminate two Naxals in an intense encounter at Chhattisgarh's Dantewada-Bijapur border. Security forces recover ammunition and gear during the operation in Purangel forest, leaving a strong impact on Maoist presence.

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Police succeeded in killing two Naxals in the encounter between police and Maoists during the Naxal patrolling search operation on Tuesday and seized a large quantity of ammunition.

According to DSP Krishna Kumar Chandrakar, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter at Dantewada's Bijapur border area of Chhattisgarh today. During the search, the police seized two knuckle dusters, a large quantity of ammunitions.

The encounter took place in the forest of Purangel, Gampur, under the Kirandul police station area, he added.

In the encounter, the bodies of a male Maoist and a female Maoist were recovered and their identification is being done, said DGP Krishna Kumar Chandrakar.

He further said that there is a strong possibility of many Naxalites getting injured in the encounter.

Giving information about the incident, DSP Krishna Kumar Chandrakar said that on March 18, information was received about the presence of armed Maoists in the forest of Purangel Gampur under the Kirandul police station area. After which, DRG and Bastar Fighters (BFR) Dantewada, and the Young Platoon of CRPF battalions 111, 230 and 231, in a joint effort, set out on an anti-Naxal operation in which two Naxal were killed.

"The search operation is going on in the area," Krishna Kumar Chandrakar added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 6, one Naxal was killed in an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Kankar district, police said.

Police said that the incident occurred in the forest of Kaknar village.

"An encounter took place between the joint party of DRG, BSF and Naxalites in the forest of Village Kaknar under Police Station Koyalibera, District Kanker. In the encounter, the body of a uniformed Naxalite," police said.

Police said that one sten gun, explosives and other materials have been recovered.

—ANI