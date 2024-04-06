Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalite killed in ongoing encounter with forces in Bijapur

Three Naxalites were neutralized in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, with Telangana's Greyhounds leading the charge. Recovery included high-caliber weapons, marking a significant blow to Naxal activities in the region.

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): As many as three Naxalites were killed in an ongoing encounter between the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Saturday.

The anti-Naxal operation is led by Telangana's Greyhounds with auxiliary support from Chhattisgarh Police in the Karriguta forests of Pujari Kanker on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The bodies of the Naxals and their weapons were recovered from the spot.

The weapons, including a light machine gun (LMG) and an AK-47, have been recovered from the spot so far.

Earlier, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter between security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Friday, a police official said.

The encounter took place in a forest under Kirandul police station limits when District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, the official said.

"The operation was launched on Thursday based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in Purangel, Badepalli, Doditumnar and Gampur areas. After the exchange of fire ended, the body of a male Naxalite and a weapon were recovered from the spot," officials said.

On April 3 in one of the bigges anti-naxal operations, a total of 13 Naxals were killed in the encounter with the security agencies in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

The fierce firefight that broke out on April 2 ended the next day, security forces informed through an official release.

"Chhattisgarh Police recorded one of its biggest successes in the history of anti-Naxal operations. We can now confirm that in the operation conducted by more than a thousand security forces in the Lendra and Korcholi areas of Gangalur in Bijapur district on the night of April 1 and April 2, 13 Naxals were killed. Their bodies have been recovered. We have also received reports that a large number of Naxals are seriously injured," Inspector General of Police (IG), Bastar Range, P Sundarraj had said.

The police said the area where the firefight took place was considered a safe haven for Naxalites but, over the last three months, 16 new camps of security forces have come up in the area. The soldiers covered a difficult journey of about 20 kms through forests and mountains overnight. Soldiers equipped with night vision binoculars and new-age weapons from Mutavendi, Palanar, Gangalur, Basaguda and Cherpal security camps launched the operation.

The search was launched after information was received that the Company No. 2 of Gangalur Area Committee of the West Bastar Division, which is the second-most powerful organisation of the Naxalites, had been spotted in the Bijapur district.

—ANI