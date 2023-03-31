Woman Working At Moradabad Mall Raped In Changing Room At Gunpoint, FIR Registered

Moradabad: A case has been registered against three people for allegedly raping a woman working at a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad at gunpoint, said police on Friday.

The victim woman working as housekeeping staff at PVR Mall, Kant Road under the Civil Lines Police station area of the city was raped by a security guard working in the same mall. At the same time, the supervisor and housekeeping staff supported the accused in committing the crime, the victim stated in her complaint. SSP Hemraj Meena said, "A case has been registered based on the complaint of the woman in which she alleged that on February 27, while she was changing her clothes in the changing room of the mall, a security guard forcefully entered the room and raped her at gunpoint. During this, the supervisor and housekeeper of the mall supported the accused, standing outside the door."

"Later, the accused also threatened the victim to kill her husband if she told anyone, after which the victim left the job and kept quiet for some time. However, when the victim's husband came to know about the incident, he took her to the police station to file a complaint against the accused", added the SSP. A medical examination of the victim has also been done, as well as the whole case is being investigated. "No one will be spared, strict action will be taken against whoever is found involved in this incident", assured the SSP.

—ANI