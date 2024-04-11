Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Delhi

20-Year-Old Alleged Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed in Delhi Outskirts, Police Arrest Satender Kumar in Connection with Recent Moti Nagar Firing Incident.

New Delhi: A 20-year-old alleged sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested from the outskirts of Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Satender Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, was involved in a recent firing incident in the city’s Moti Nagar area last month.



On Monday, we got a tip-off about Kumar and apprehended him during a raid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) R K Singh said.



He disclosed that he came in touch with one of the gang members of Lawrance Bishnoi-Kala Rana-Kapil Mann gang in September 2023.

"In the last week of March he was directed to reach a designated place in Naraina where he met with another boy who was riding a scooter," said the DCP.



On March 31, they went to a man’s house in Moti Nagar at about 2 pm where the rider fired several rounds and fled, police said.



"After the incident, he was dropped by the rider near Rithala metro station and thereafter he kept changing his locations to evade arrest," the DCP said.

—PTI