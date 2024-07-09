UP: Man accused of raping minor arrested in Noida

The arrest came after a case was registered on Monday regarding the rape of a one and a half-year-old girl in Sadarpur under Noida Sector-39 police station.

Noida (UP): A man accused in the rape case of a minor was arrested following an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.



According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), a case was registered on Monday based on an application received in connection with the rape of a minor girl aged about one and a half years in Sadarpur under Noida Sector-39 police station area.



Subsequently, a police team was formed to arrest the wanted accused in the said incident.



With the help of electronic surveillance and local intelligence, police traced the accused and nabbed him on Tuesday.



As per the information, the accused was hiding in the forest of Sector 42 under the police station area.



After the accused was traced in the forest area, he fired at the police. In a retaliatory action, the police also fired back.



The accused sustained an injury in his leg in the encounter and was arrested.



A pistol and an empty cartridge have been recovered from the possession of the accused.



Police have registered a case against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

—ANI