Man knifes auto driver after water splashes on him from wheel in Thane

The incident occurred on Ghodbunder Road when Khan, riding a motorbike, got into an altercation with the driver at 5.30 pm.

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Saturday registered a case against a man for allegedly attacking an auto driver after water splashed on him from a wheel of the autorickshaw, an official said.

Accused Shahbaz, alias Nannu Khan, was riding a motorbike on the Ghodbunder Road when he first got into an altercation with the auto driver around 5.30 pm on Friday, the official said.



One wheel of the autorickshaw went inside a pothole and water got splashed on Khan, making him angry, the official said citing the FIR.

After an hour, when the auto driver was returning on the same route, Khan attacked him with a knife and beat him up, the official said.



Based on a complaint by the auto driver, police registered a case against Khan under sections 127-1 (wrongful restrain), 118-1 (causing grievous hurt), 115-2 (causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult) and 351-2 (criminal terrorism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which recently replaced the Indian Penal Code.



The injured rickshaw driver is being treated locally, he added.

—PTI