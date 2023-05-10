28000 Cases Traced Across The Country Chandigarh (The Hawk): After the coordinated raids on cyber thugs in Nuh district of Haryana, pan-India cyber frauds to the tune of Rs 100 crore linked to these criminals have been unearthed. These thugs used to cheat people across the country with fake SIM, Aadhaar Cards etc. and used to deposit money in fake bank accounts to avoid arrest. People from Haryana to the national capital, Delhi and UP to Andaman-Nicobar have been targeted by these fraudsters. With their arrest, about 28,000 cases of cyber fraud have been traced across the country. This was revealed by Superintendent of Police, Nuh Varun Singla while addressing a press conference in Nuh today. He informed that on the intervening night of April 27/28, 102 teams of 5000 policemen had raided 14 villages of the district simultaneously. During this raid, around 125 suspected hackers were detained. Out of these, 66 accused were identified and arrested. All were produced in the respective Courts and taken on remand for 7 to 11 days. Following the arrest, in order to unearth the whole nexus, Director General of Police, Haryana Sh. P.K. Agrawal deployed a team of 40 Cyber Experts from all across Haryana to be closely associated with the interrogation of these Cybercriminals. Sustained Interrogation of the Cybercriminals apprehended was thus carried out with the help of the Cyber experts and intricate details as regard the Modus operandi being adopted by the Cyber frauds as well as detailed information about sources of fake SIMs and Bank accounts were obtained. The mobile phones and SIM cards seized during the raid were also technically examined and relevant details were also sought from TSPs/ISPs, Banks, NPCI, UPI Intermediaries, UIDAI, DoT, So ...