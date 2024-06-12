Pune: Man kills neighbour over request for water, held

The incident occurred on Monday night when Alhat, who lived alone, asked for water from Gaikwad, sparking the fatal altercation.

Pune: A man's request for water took a deadly turn after he was allegedly killed by his neighbour over his request in the Mundhwa area of Pune, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Rakesh Tukaram Gaikwad (35) has been apprehended by the police, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly hit his neighbour with a cement block and an iron rod after the request for water turned into a violent argument.

The deceased has been identified as Shrikant Alhat, a resident of Pune. He died due to excessive bleeding.

"The incident took place on Monday night when Alhat, who lived alone, asked for water from Gaikwad. This seemingly innocent request angered Gaikwad, leading to a heated argument between the two. The argument quickly turned violent, with Gaikwad attacking Alhat with deadly weapons," a police official said.

"The relationship between Gaikwad and Alhat wasn't up to par due to Alhat's alcoholic habits. The request for water at midnight night was the tipping point that led to the tragic outcome. Alhat lost consciousness and succumbed to his injuries," he added.

The victim's brother Santosh Alhat filed a complaint with the police, following which accused Rakesh was apprehended.

The FIR (First Information Report) was lodged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Mundhwa Police Station on Monday.

—ANI