8 arrested, 4 cops suspended after video goes viral of late night party with drugs at Pune bar

Pune (Maharashtra): In a major crackdown, the Pune Police on Monday raided and sealed a popular bar in the city for allegedly serving drugs to minors, sparking outrage and leading to the suspension of four police officials for dereliction of duty.

The police have suspended one Assistant Police Inspector, one Police Inspector and two constable attached to Shivaji Nagar Police station. The police have also arrested 8 people in the case.

The operation was carried out at the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) located in the posh Fergusson College Road area after a video surfaced on social media showing underage boys consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar ordered an immediate probe into the matter, leading to a late-night raid on the establishment.

Police teams conducted a thorough search of the premises and sealed the bar early the next day. The owner of L3, Santosh Kamthe, franchisee Ravi Maheshwari, manager Manas Malik, two staffers and three others were arrested in connection with the case and produced before a Pune Magistrate court later sent to police custody till June 29 by the court.

Furthermore, four police officials, including a police inspector and an assistant police inspector and two constable were also suspended for allegedly turning a blind eye to the illegal activities taking place at the bar, which fell within their jurisdiction.

According to Police DCP Sandeep Singh Gill, "the bar would surreptitiously allow entry to patrons through the backdoor after officially closing at 1.30 am and continue hosting parties until dawn. The authorities have vowed to take strict action against those responsible for the illicit activities, particularly targeting minors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Singh Gill said, "A total of 8 people have been arrested in the case, Prima facie, an event organiser named Akshay Kamthe took 40 to 50 youths to the hotel named L3 located at FC Road in Pune city for a late night party. He managed to close the main door of the bar and allowed the youths to enter from the backdoor."

"The party was operated till late night flouting the rules. We are probing the matter whether any narcotic substance was consumed in the party. More investigations under way," he added.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents in Pune, with many demanding stricter enforcement of laws and regulations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The police have assured that they will continue to crack down on establishments engaging in illegal activities and uphold the safety and well-being of minors in the city. A local right wing group Patit Paawan also vandalised the exterior of the bar.

—ANI