    Crime

    Thai woman held for operating sex racket; three rescued

    The Hawk
    June22/ 2024
    The operation followed a tip-off about the involvement of the accused in pushing women from Thailand into prostitution.

    Thane: Police have arrested a woman from Thailand for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

    The arrest was made after they conducted a raid at a hotel on Friday night, during which the police also rescued three women from Thailand, he said.

    "Based on a tip-off that a Thailand woman was operating a prostitution racket and pushing women from her country into flesh trade, a team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the police raided a hotel and nabbed her," DCP Shivraj Patil of the Crime Branch said.

    The three Thai women, who were rescued during the operation, were later sent to the Rescue Foundation at Poisar in Mumbai's Borivali, he said.

    The police have registered a case against the arrested woman under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.

    —PTI

