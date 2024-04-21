    Menu
    Five stabbed during fight inside bar in Kerala

    Late-night birthday celebration at a Kazhakkootam beer parlour turns violent with a brutal stabbing incident involving local youths. Police apprehend suspects; one victim in serious condition.

    Thiruvananthapuram: Five people were stabbed during a fight that ensued inside a beer parlour at Kazhakkootam near here last night, police said.

    The fight happened shortly after 11:30 pm on Saturday after a gang had an altercation with another group, police added.

    Police said as per the initial information, a group of youngsters were planning to celebrate a friend's birthday by cutting a cake but another group tried to interfere.

    Sreekaryam residents Shalu, Sooraj, Vishak, Swaroop and Athul were stabbed and are admitted to the Medical College hospital here.

    Police said the condition of one person is serious.

    'Three of the accused are in custody. The search is on for the rest of the accused,' police said.

    —PTI

